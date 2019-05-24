<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Edo on Friday, announced the ban on use of unregistered vehicles and covered vehicle number plates in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, announced the order in a statement in Benin.

According to Nwabuzor, the command observed with dismay that individuals were operating with unregistered vehicles, covered number plates, tinted glasses (factory fitted) and defaced number plates, without permit.

He said that the situation constituted an impediment in checkmating crime and criminality in the state.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, had warned the public, who indulged in the act to desist as police would clamp down on those categories of vehicles.

According to the spokesman, the command will also prosecute offenders after the expiration of two weeks period of grace.

He said that the period of grace was to allow vehicle owners time to register their vehicles, remove the covered numbers plates and replace the defaced number plates.

He added that they should also obtain tinted glass (factory fitted) permit and other relevant vehicle documents.

Nwabuzor further said that the command appreciated the good working relationship with other sister security agencies, and solicited their co-operation in apprehending offenders.

He appealed to the public to continue with their lawful businesses, without any fear of intimidation as the command had made adequate security arrangement to rid the state of crime and criminality.