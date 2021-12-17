Police ban use of sirens, spy plate numbers in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has banned the use of sirens, revolving lights, spy and covered plate numbers by unauthorized persons in the state.

The state police commissioner, Friday Eboka, said the ban became necessary as some people were committing crimes in the state with the listed items.

Eboka noted that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, had earlier warned against the abuse and indiscriminate use of sirens, revolving lights, spy and covered plate numbers, without appropriate approvals.

He added that a team had been set up to enforce the ban.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni said a task force headed by ACP Jepthan Nengi has been set up to ensure full compliance with the ban.

Omoni reiterated that no effort will be spared in enforcing the ban and warned defaulting persons to dismantle the prohibited facilities from their vehicles within one week.