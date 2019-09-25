<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Akwa Ibom Police Command on Wednesday said it had banned commercial cyclists in Eket, to checkmate criminal activities in the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, stated this in a statement that the commercial cyclists would be restricted between the hours of 6 p.m and 6 a.m daily.

“As a proactive measure to checkmate criminality within Eket and its environs, the command will enforce the directive of the state government prohibiting the use of motorcycles in Eket.

“Also at Ikot Ekpene local government areas between 6 p.m and 6 a.m daily,” MacDon said.

MacDon noted that users of commercial cyclists within Eket are therefore enjoined them not to disobey the instruction, especially within the period as offenders would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.



“The Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that it has commenced a massive crackdown on users of motorcycles within Uyo metropolis in compliance with the law prohibiting the same. Law-abiding members of the public should avoid using motorcycles within Uyo metropolis as those found violating this Law will be apprehended and prosecuted,” he said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, reiterated the command’s commitment to protect lives and property as well as maintain law and order in every part of Akwa Ibom.

MacDon, therefore, called on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the Police in this regard.