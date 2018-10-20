The Nigeria Police on Friday denied it was aware of the case of forgery of certificate by a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Saturday PUNCH is reporting.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood, stated the position of the police in an interview with the newspaper.

Adeosun resigned when it was discovered that the Exemption Certificate of the National Youth Service Corps she presented to get clearance as a Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State and as Minister in the Federal Executive Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari was fake.

She resigned on September 14, 2018 and has since returned to her base in the United Kingdom from where she came home to become Commissioner in Ogun State in the Administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun and later Minister of Finance.

Speaking on why Adeosun was not prosecuted, Moshood said: “We don’t know anything about her case because nobody reported any matter to us, we didn’t have any complaint against her, and nobody complained or reported to us.

“The Force has no knowledge of any case.”