<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police says it has arrested over 6,500 high-profile suspected kidnappers, robbers, and cultists among other criminals since the beginning of the year.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, revealed this at the end of the year conference with Strategic Police Managers held on Monday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He added that the police rescued more than 900 kidnapped victims and recovered thousands of arms and ammunition across the country withing the preriod.

“Between January 2019 to date, a total of 6,531 high-profile suspects were arrested in various police operations,” the police boss disclosed.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said, “This comprises of a total of 2,627 armed robbery suspects; 1,621 suspected cultists; 1,527 kidnapping suspects; and 758 murder suspects.

“Within the same period, we also recovered a total of 2,037 firearms of various calibre and descriptions; 21,870 ammunition; and 1,662 vehicles.”

“Similarly, 945 kidnapping victims were rescued in various police-led operations in the country,” he added.