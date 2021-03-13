



The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested one Suwuese Humba for stealing a four-month-old boy in Gidan Zakara, Uke of Karu local government of the state.

This was disclosed in press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel and made available to newsmen in Lafia, on Saturday.

Nansel said that “On 8/3/2021 at about 8:00pm, a complaint was lodged at Uke Division by one Queen Moses ‘F’ of Gidan Zakara, Uke of Karshi development area, Karu LGA that, one Sewuese (F) Humba came to her House at about 10:00am of same day and took away her four months old child after she fell asleep, all effort to locate her and the where about of the child prove abortive.





According to the PPRO, upon receipt of the complaint, a painstaking investigation was launched by the Uke Divisional Police Officer and his team, who found the child three days later in custody of the suspect in Benue state.

“Consequently, on 11/3/2021, the suspect was trailed and arrested at Adikpo village of Benue State, where the Four Months old baby boy was recovered from her and taken to the Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

The PPRO assured that the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, warned all criminals in the State to desist from crime or move out of the state or else they will be fumigated.