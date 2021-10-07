The police in Katsina State on Wednesday paraded a woman, Hajarat Iyeh-Egbunu, 42, for allegedly duping Nigerians with fake employment letters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, said the suspect amassed over N47 million from the job scam.

The suspect alleged collected N3.5 million from each of her victims before issuing them with the fake ECOWAS online appointment letters.

Each of the jobs offered in the fake appointment letter is worth a N3 million monthly salary, the police said.

The police said Ms Iyeh-Egbunu, a resident of Abuja, was a dismissed staff of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

She had been on the watchlist of security agencies for criminal offences, the police said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Isah, said based on credible intelligence, one Ibrahim El-Maki, 45, of Rafin Dadi Quarters, in Katsina, who was now residing at Gwarinpa Quarters, Abuja, was arrested on October 4.

He said Mr El-Maki conspired with Ms Iyeh-Egbunu in fraudulent activities.

Mr Isah said Mr El-Maki had, on October 15 last year, approached one Aminu Hamza, 32, of GRA, Katsina State with a proposal for a job vacancy at Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Headquarters, Abuja, with a salary of more than three million naira.

“Mr El-Maki informed Mr Hamza that each offer is sold at three million and five hundred thousand (N3,500,000:00K).

“After Mr Hamza informed his friends of this lucrative offer, they picked interest and gathered N7 million, which they transferred to Ibrahim El-Maki’s account.

“Subsequently, the suspect, Mr El-Maki, sent copies of the appointment letters to him through WhatsApp, which were later traced to be fake,” the police narrated.

The police added that in the course of the investigation, Mr El-Maki was traced and arrested.

He allegedly confessed to have collected the said money and gave it to Ms Iyeh Egbunu, ‘in good faith’ with the intent of assisting his friends to get ECOWAS’ juicy appointments.

“Mr Elmaki cooperated and assisted the police in their investigation, which led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Ms Iye-Egbunu, who confessed to have received over N34 million from Mr El-Maki, through her bank accounts.

“But Mr El-Maki stated that Ms Iyeh-Egbunu collected over N47 from him. It may interest you to know that other unsuspecting members of the public defrauded by the suspect through the same modus operandi by Ms Iye Egbunu are still trooping to the Command Headquarters to lodge their complaints.

“Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.