Police arrest woman for ‘attempting suicide’ in Jigawa

The police command in Jigawa, has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Dausiya Isyaku, for allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed this, while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said Isyaku, a resident of Roni in Roni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, committed the offence on June 23.

“The police received information that on June 24, at about 0745 hours, one Dausiya Isyaku, aged 20, of Roni town attempted to kill herself on June 23 at about 2120 hours because her husband had divorced her.

“The suspect put insecticide into a food and ate and fainted as a result and was rushed to primary health care centre Roni,” he said.

Shiisu said investigation was ongoing in the case.