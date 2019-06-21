<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Kano State have arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the abduction of three newly-married women in the state.

The new brides, who were on transit from Kura town in the state to Jos, the Plateau State capital, were recently abducted along Falgore forest, a route that is notorious for armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu, who briefed the press on the abduction saga, explained that following a complaint, his men immediately raided the forest.

He added that their exploit paid off as the police arrested a total of 20 young suspects, who were later paraded before the three victims for identification, adding that three of the suspects were eventually identified by the women as responsible for their travail.

He said the three traumatised women have since been taken to Dogowa General Hospital, located in the area for proper medical attention even as he assured that the police would rid the state of kidnappers and other gangs of criminals.

The commissioner also paraded 119 other suspects for various offenses ranging from armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, theft, negligent conduct, drugs and being in possession of Indian hemp.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects, according to the police, included one pump action rifle with 15 rounds of live cartridges, 115 live ammunition of 7.62 x39mm, 53 bags of powder suspected to be cocaine, 43 knives and 58 clubs, 20 breaking implements and 10 handsets among others.

According to him, acting on a tip off, the police recently arrested seven suspects who had been terrorising the residents of Sabon Garri area of the state. He listed the suspects to include Emmaneul Okegbi, Fred Daniel and Nazi Musa Salisus Abdulsalam and Abel Charles among others

He explained that all those arrested would be charged to court at the end of their respective investigations.