The Kogi State Police Command has arrested and paraded 25 suspected criminal specialised in armed robbery, kidnapping and car snatching.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the command, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Busari, said the arrest was made possible through proactive strategies rooted in intelligence-led policing and robust interaction with various strata of the communities in the state.

He said the suspects were apprehended by the men of operation puff adder of the Nigeria police at a different location within the state.

Friday Abah a notorious criminal and former political thug in the state recounted that he as to move to crime to survive since politicians he worked for could get him a job.

The commissioner of police also warned those in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the nearest police stations, urging people not to take laws into their hands.