The Police Command in Gombe has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 35 cattle.

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, told Journalists in Gombe on Tuesday that the suspects were Usman Saleh 30, of Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe and Mohammed Garba 20, of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe.

Olukolu said the suspects were intercepted at Dadin-kowa village in Gombe State with 35 cattle.

He said the cattle rustlers were suspected to have come from Taraba.

According to him, the suspects could not account for the source as well as the ownership of the cows.

He said: “The suspects could not account for the source and ownership of the cattle, hence they were arrested and the 35 cattle recovered while investigations continue.”

The commissioner warned criminal elements and mischief makers to desist from their criminal acts.

He said the command had put in place security measures that would continue to frustrate people with devilish plans.

He appealed to the people of the state to always give useful information on crime and criminality to the police.