Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement.

Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) of the Police Command in Benin-City for interrogation. Other members of the group still at large are said to be on the wanted list of the police.

Governor Obaseki, said to have‎ been peeved over the attacked, had requested the police to get to the roots of the incident when it was discovered that the attackers, who claimed to be APC youths, were indeed not members of the party.

Government House sources, in Benin, said the governor was embarrassed and angry that the youths who adorned T-shirts, were out to disrupt a meeting to which they were never invited.

The governor and other top government officials were said to be unhappy that none of the leaders from the senatorial district in attendance at the town hall meeting could raise a voice against the action of the youths nor speak in defense of the government during the attack on the governor and his convoy.‎

Reacting to the arrest, the state’s chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua said, “Every criminal act will have repercussions. The police will carry out thorough investigation and prosecute accordingly”.

‎Recall that youths, on the platform of Esan Youth Movement had, on Monday, stormed the venue of a town hall meeting between Governor Obaseki and leaders of the APC in Edo Central senatorial district.

On arrival at the venue, the youths demanded that the governor should address them, but they were told that the parley was specifically for the leaders of the party.

This infuriated the youths, who pelted the governor’s convoy with sachet water, an act that was roundly condemned by the leadership of the APC and the state government.