Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State have arrested the Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Osun State, Khalid Abass, over the statement of result and testimonial issued to the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial poll in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Tribune Online is reporting.

The Principal was arrested on the premises of the school at about 12.45pm on Wednesday over discrepancies in the certificates submitted by Adeleke to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The newspaper said one of the school teachers confirmed the development to it.

It said the FCID operatives asked Abass to explain the alleged discrepancy in the date of the testimonial he authorised for Adeleke.

The teacher was said to have confirmed that Abass was whisked away by the operatives to one of the police stations within Ede township, just as he said he had not been sighted since Wednesday after his encounter with the police detectives.

One of the state executive members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Osun State was said to have confirmed Abass’s arrest.

The NUT executive said: “It is true that policemen from Lagos came to Ede Muslim High School.

“I was told by the teachers that the policemen came to investigate the secondary school certificate which Senator Ademola Adeleke submitted to INEC.”

“They said the signature on the testimonial is different from the notification of result which he submitted.

“The principal was taken to the police headquarters in Osogbo and he was eventually taken to Alagbon in Lagos.

“They went to the school on Wednesday and the man has not been released.

“I think he will be released soon.”

Adeleke’s spokesman, Dele Adeleke, did not response to messages sent to him on the issue, while the Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Fimihan Adeoye, said he had been in Abuja since Tuesday and was unaware of the development.