The Police Command in Kaduna State on Saturday said it had arrested two suspected ritualists and recovered human skulls from them.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, made this known in a statement in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on April 23 at about 2130hrs, the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kakuri.

He said the DPO informed the command that some people were sighted at the Muslim graveyard at Kudenden and were suspected to be carrying out a heinous act.





“On getting the report, operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending two persons of same address of Zaki Close, Kabala West, Kaduna.

“In possession of the said persons were a hoe and some human skulls which were recovered from them,” he stated.

Jalige said investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court on completion of same.

“The command is still soliciting for prompt information on any suspicious person or group to enable it to tackle the activities of the men of the underworld,” Jalige said.