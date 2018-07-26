The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, Thursday ordered the arrest of four policemen alleged to have fired some shots at the airport tollgate, hitting one Tunde Adeparusi.

The officers were identified as Christian Offor, Kingsley Umeji both Inspector of Police, the others are David Eguavoen and Paul Ebo who are Sergeant in the force.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Chike Oti, in a statement made available to journalist said the incident happened at the tollgate end of the airport on July 20, 2018.

He said on receipt of the report, the CP immediately ordered the Command X-Squad section to fish out the policemen involved, saying diligent investigation led to the arrest of the of the suspect police officers.

“The above named policemen are under investigation at X-Squad section and if the allegation against them is established, they will be marched before the Command’s Provost for their orderly room trials,” he said.

Oti, said the Command assured members of the public that in line with its tradition of accountability, the outcome of the trial will be made public as usual.

He reiterated that such belligerent policemen and their likes who have refused to key into the professional ethos of the Force have no room in this era of democratic policing.

Oti therefore enjoins police officers in Lagos to be professional in the discharge of their duties.