More suspects in the April 5, 2018 robbery incident in Offa, Kwara State have been arrested.

The robbers hit five banks in the ancient town, killing 33 persons, including nine policemen.

The latest arrests were carried out in Kogi, Oyo and Kwara States by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Among those arrested on Thursday was one of the kingpins of the robbery gang, Moses Gowon.

Gowon, 27, is from Daodu Village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

He is the one in the CCTV picture used to illustrate this story.

The police had on Monday circulated his picture.

According to available information, with the latest arrests, investigation into the robbery incident in the South West had been concluded.

Sources said the suspects will be paraded in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, very soon.