Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested one Umar Abdulmalik, a wanted Boko Haram Commander.

A top security source told newsmen that Umar Abdulmalik is one of the most deadly and wanted Boko Haram leader/Bank robber/Assassin and Explosive expert in Abuja.

He is said to be the mastermind of the Kuje and Abuja’s Nyanya bombings of 2015.

He is also said to be the gang-leader of Galadimawa roundabout 7 police officers killing, Lugbe police officers killer, Gwagwalada area police killings – all in Abuja.

He said to be the overall Commander of Edo and Ondo States’ multiple bank robberies and several killings in Okene Axis of Kogi.

The source said Abdulmalik was the commander of the attack and rescue operations of the prison in Niger State early this year where he lost one of his eyes during the operation which led to the escape of over 100 prisoners.

“The suspect was arrested by the IRT Special team today after he escaped with bullet wounds from Abuja three weeks ago when IRT teams arrested four of his gang members and recovered 4 AK47 rifles and hundreds of ammunitions.

“He is responsible for hundreds of death of innocent citizens and Police Officers across the nation; and he has been apprehended,” the source said.