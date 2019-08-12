<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Ogun state have arrested a man; Emmanuel Ikhine, 52, for having forceful and unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18 – year-old biological daughter.

The suspect who resides at 6, Iyaniwura street, in Joju area of Sango Ota was arrested on Saturday following a report by one Yemisi Ashade; who came to the station in company of the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state; Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a release, stated that Ashade complained that the girl came to her and reported how the father has been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home, and always threatened to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.

Abimbola; a Deputy Superintendent of Police, added that when the victim could not bear the sexual assault any longer, she confided in Ashade about her experience.

According to the Police Spokesperson, the Police acting upon the report, visited Iyaniwura street and arrested the suspect.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota, Godwin Idehai, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CPS), detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated with his wife.

“The victim who claimed to be the only girl amongst the three children of her father explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around with threat, but when she can not bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report.

“The victim was taken to general hospital where it was confirmed that she is already pregnant for her father.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution,” he stated.