Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has warned residents to refrain from violating the lockdown directive issued by the state government.

Egbetokun told newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday that the arrest of offenders would begin on Monday across the state.

The Commissioner of Police added that mobile courts would prosecute and convict culprits immediately.

In addition, he said security agents were ready to work with the state government to ensure strict compliance of the order.





“We have reviewed strategies toward ensuring enforcement of the law. Lockdown is not to punish the people, rather, it was put in place to protect the entire society from the spread of COVID-19.

“People are taking undue advantages of our leniency, but with these new strategies, we are ready to ensure that the citizens cooperate with the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 and law enforcement agencies.

“The well being of the people is paramount; mobile courts are already in place to ensure prosecution of violators,” Egbetokun said.