Men of the anti-riot squad of Kwara State Police command have arrested five students of College of Education, Ilorin, who masterminded the protests that rocked the state capital yesterday.

Students of the college yesterday staged a peaceful protest over alleged distortion of their second semester examination over four and half months’ unpaid salaries of their lecturers by the state government.

The protesting students carried placards with various inscriptions, saying that, the ongoing strike action by the lecturers has affected their academic pursuits, especially the distortion on the ongoing second semester examination at the college.

The students’ protest, which reportedly paralysed commercial activities at Saw Mill area, where the institution is located, also caused traffic gridlock around the area.

The Student Union Speaker, Ajamiu Mathew, who spoke on behalf of the students, called on the state government to,” pay more attention to plight of the institution.”

However, the state police command dispatched their men to the scene and arrested five students of the institution.

Spokesman of the command, DSP, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the arrest of the affected students in Ilorin, yesterday said that, “Our men have arrested five of the students who are ring leaders of the protest, they are presently being interrogated over the protest”.