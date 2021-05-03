The Kaduna state police command has arrested four suspected kidnappers who killed their victim, Mohammed Kabiru, a six year old boy, after collecting N1 million ransom.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Kaduna, Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the command, said Kabiru was abducted on April 24 at the Badarawa area, Kaduna.

He said the suspects demanded N30 million for the release of the boy, however after series of negotiations, they agreed to collect N1 million which was delivered to them.

However after collecting the ransom, the mastermind of the criminal act, Mohammed Nazifi, said to be neighbours with the victim, upon sensing the possibility that the boy will identity him if released, they decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drain system at the outskirts of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“We are here today Monday 3rd May, 2021 to parade these suspects for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping and Culpable Homicide which the Command diligently investigated and unraveled the identities of the suspects involved leading to their arrest”, Jalige said.

He said “on 29th April, 2021, one Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki, reported that his six years old son, Mohammed Kabiru, was abducted on the 24th April, 2021 and the abductors demanded for the sum of N30 million as ransom.

“The negotiating parties however, agreed for the sum of N1 million which the family obliged and paid but could not secure the freedom of the victim”.





Jalige said, “On receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered for a full scale investigation and the SIB (Special Investigations Bureau) operatives swung into action and succeeded in arresting four suspects, namely; Sani Adamu (a.k.a Galadima), 36yrs of No. H3 Mashi Street, Badarawa Kaduna, Umar Mainasara (32yrs) of Sheik Jaafar Street Kawo New-Extension Kaduna, Muhammadu Nazifi (25yrs) of Musa Yakubu Crescent Badarawa, Kaduna and a female, Amina Ahmed (53yrs) of No. 1221 Sharada, Kano in a carefully coordinated and intelligence based investigative approach.

The police spokesman said the arrest equally led to the recovery of the sum of N840, 000 being part of the ransom the suspects collected at a location in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Jalige said further investigation revealed that Nazifi who criminally orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour of the victim, which made it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where one of the culprits, Sani Adamu, was already waiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.

The police spokesman said, “Mohammed Nazifi on sensing the possibility of the victim revealing his identity after regaining freedom, they decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drain system in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

He said the suspects confessed to the commission of the dastardly act and led the police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy.

Jalige said investigations were still ongoing with a view to unraveling the identities of all those involved in the barbaric act and bring them to book.

The police advised parents and guardians to be more security conscious of their wards as criminals could be lurking around their vicinity waiting to take advantage of familiarization to perpetrate evil.