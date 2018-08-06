The Police in Kogi have arrested five suspects said to be behind the kidnap of a traditional ruler, a catholic cleric and the recent spate of armed robbery on Okene-Lokoja road.

Presenting the suspects to Journalists in Lokoja on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, said that the suspects were also responsible for cattle rustling in Lokoja and its environs.

Janga said that one of the suspects was a member of a gang that kidnapped the Obaro of Jakura, Alhaji Ibrahim Adoga, and the Priest in charge of St Michael Catholic Church, Obajana, Reverend Father Leo Michael, on July 24.

He said that the suspects who held the traditional ruler in captivity for five days also killed a son of the monarch.

He said that the suspects received N1.1 million as ransom before releasing their victims, stating that N240,000 suspected to be part of the suspect’s own share of the ransom was recovered from him.

The commissioner said that the police were on the trail of other members of the gang.

He said that the suspects were also responsible for cattle rustling in Lokoja and its environs, saying that the suspected buyer of the rustled cows had also been arrested.

He said that the suspects were arrested inside bush with sophisticated weapons, including, ammunition, machete, Jack knife and a locally made pistol.

The traditional ruler who later spoke with newsmen said that the kidnappers detained him for five days without food and water.

He said that he was still in shock over the incident and the death of his son.

The suspected buyer of the rustled cows said that he only bought two cows from the suspects in June.

Janga said that the suspects had confessed to the crimes and would be charged to court very soon.