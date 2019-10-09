<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State police command on Wednesday arrested a kidnap kingpin, Izuchukwu Chukwuma.

The operatives equally rescued a kidnap victim, Solomon Nwabguma, in a forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told newsmen in Owerri that the arrest of the suspect was a major breakthrough for the command.

The police spokesperson said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had directed that the suspect be prosecuted at the conclusion of the investigation.

According to Ikeokwu, a Lexus 300 jeep was recovered as an exhibit from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said “Sequel to the kidnap of one Solomon Nwanguma of Umuanu Inyishi in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, on October 5 at Prefab Owerri North LGA, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action and through intelligence-gathering arrested the above-named suspect at his hideout on October 7.

“Suspect has made useful statements confessing to the crime and has given the names of his gang members responsible for kidnappings within Owerri and its environs.

“He equally led the operatives to a lone house near a forest at same Umuagwu, Ifakala in Mbaitoli LGA, where the victim was rescued unhurt.”

Ikeokwu said that efforts are being made to effect the arrests of the gang members.