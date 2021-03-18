



The Delta State Police Command has arrested six suspected cultists alleged to have shot a man dead on Tuesday night in the Shell road area of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspected cultists, Timothy Clark (27) Patrick Mbuk(29), Andrew Eleya(26), Gift Omofeye(26), Ogburang Samuel (31), Ibe Onyekachi Amadike (24yrs) who were revealed to be members of Aiye cult group were allegedly involved in the death of one, Aboyewa.





The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Edafe, who disclosed this on Wednesday, in a statement said the Divisional Police officer CSP Harrison Nwabuisi had quickly mobilized men to the scene, and commenced investigation immediately and with the combined police and vigilante efforts, the five suspects were arrested.

Edafe added that, on interrogation, confessional statement of the suspects led to the arrest of Andrew Eleya 26 years, aka, Pounds.

The police spokesman also added that yellow cult regalia, one locally-made pistol, and two cartridges were recovered from Eleya while the vehicle used in the dastardly act, a red Toyota Camry with Reg No. AAA409 GL was recovered, adding that the suspect has confessed to the act.