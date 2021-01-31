



Two suspects engaged in international child pornography have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Interpol National Central Bureau, Abuja.

The suspects based in Kano are identified as Ibrahim Muazzam Mohammad Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umar.

Both men are accused of taking advantage of underage girls whom they sexually abuse, make video recordings of the act and share on an international social media Whatsapp group chat known as “Pervertidos”, owned and managed by a Brazilian called Adriana.

A statement issued by the police revealed that they were arrested following intelligence received from Interpol, Brasilia.

The statement said, “Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three mobile phones and a Laptop computer. Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in US Dollars.





“Meanwhile, the IGP notes that a total of two thousand, 2,792 suspects were arrested by the police for Sexual and Gender Based Violence and other sexual related offences in the year 2020.

“The arrests are linked to the 2,573 cases currently being prosecuted under the Force Gender Unit in various courts across the country. Others are still under active investigations.

“The IGP enjoins parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards and report any incidents of abuse against women and children.

“He expresses his displeasure with the prevailing culture of silence in concealing crimes against women and children and calls for improved collaboration with the Police, assuring that the Force is well repositioned to protect women and children and confront violent crimes in the country.”

The statement added that the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.