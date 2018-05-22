Two suspected cattle rustlers terrorising Eregi Fulani Camp in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger state, have been arrested by the state Police Command.

Our correspondent on Tuesday gathered that the suspects, Abdullahi Abubakar, 30, of Fulani Camp Yakobi in Paiko local Government Area and Musa Shehu, 20, of Kambe Oloran in Kwara State were trailed and arrested by a team of policemen in Katcha area, following a tip-off.

Findings have it that they attacked one Abubakar Haruna, of Eregi Fulani Camp area of the council and carted away with 19 cows and 10 sheep.

It was reliably gathered that the suspects, Abubakar and Shehu have been making life unbearable for cattle rearers in the area.

The suspects confessed that they rustled 27 cows and 33 sheep in Mokwa and Katcha councils over a period of time.

One of the suspects, Abubakar told newsmen that he has been involved in cattle rustling in Kudu area of Mokwa Local Government Area and Kataeregi in Katcha council for over five years.

According to him “I started stealing people’s cow at the age of 15, since my parents refused to send me to school. I started with my father’s cows before stealing people’s own. I have robbed and inflicted injuries on some cattle rearers in Mokwa and Katcha Local Government Areas of the state.

“I have no regrets whatsoever; I voluntarily started stealing people’s cows on my own, nobody pushed me to start it now that I have been caught let the law deal with me at least my parents will have peace now.”

Confirming the incident, the Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the police operatives arrested the suspects based on information received.

Abubakar disclosed that the operatives recovered from them 32 cows and 26 sheep belonging to different people in that area.

He said, “we are reducing criminality to the barest minimum in Niger state, and urged people to always report any suspicious person to the nearest police station.”

The spokesman stated that investigation into the incident was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in the court after investigation.