Niger State Police Command has arrested two cattle rustlers said to have been terrorising people of Kotonkoro Community and its environs in Mariga Local Government Area of the State for some years.

The suspects, are Abubakar Mohammed, of Kabau Local Government Area, Kaduna State and Jamilu Dabo of Dan-Musa from Katsina State.

The duo along with their accomplices who are yet to be arrested had been in the business for over three years.

One of the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed in a brief chat with newsmen said he had been into this crime for more than three years before he was arrested. According to him, “Cattle rustling is a business I know how to do best especially that I realise quick money from it.

“I am not involved in kidnapping because it has to do with human life but I am greatly involved in cattle rustling,” he confessed.

He, however, said that members of his family including his wife are not aware that he is into the crime.

Public Relations Officer of Niger State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar who confirmed the arrest said that the sum of N1,195, 340.00 including seven different mobile phones were recovered from them.

The PPRO called on members of the society to join hands with law enforcement Agencies towards reducing the rate of crime especially cattle rustling in the state.

This he said they can do by reporting the criminals to the appropriate quarters.

Abubakar said the two suspects have been charged to Court.