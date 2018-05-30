The police in Enugu have arrested the leader and 20 members of the Biafran Zionists Movement.

Benjamin Onwuka and his followers were arrested on Wednesday in Enugu metropolis.

It was gathered that members on Wednesday morning marched towards the Enugu Government House, allegedly to hoist Biafran flags.

Led by Mr Onwuka, who refers to himself as the president, the group which marched from the Bissala Road toward the Government House.

But upon their arrival at the Government House gate, they were rounded up by security operatives, a security source said. A combined team of security operatives including the SSS and the police carried out the arrest.

Confirming the arrest, the Enugu police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, said the 20 other members of the group were also arrested.

“The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives today nabbed the leader of Biafran Zionist Movement identified as one Benjamin Onwuka alongside with some of his members numbering about twenty one.

“Onwuka has been standing trial in the court of competent court of jurisdiction over his alleged role of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms before he resurfaced today but fell into the hands of the eagle eyed security operatives of the command.

“He was nabbed within the Enugu metropolis alongside his members based on the intelligence information. Suspects are helping the operatives in their investigations.”

Mr Amaraizu said the sit-at-home called by pro-Biafra movements failed in the state.

“There were movement of vehicles, commuters and traders within and outside the metropolis contrary to the early threat and order of sit-at-home.

“Security operatives were seen at strategic places just as shops, media houses, markets and banks were open to the members of the public,” he said.

Two pro-Biafra movements, IPOB and MASSOB, called for the sit-at-home to mark the Biafra Declaration by late Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

It was earlier reported how the directive was complied with in some South-east states and ignored in others.