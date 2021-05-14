The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested five notorious bandits who have been terrorising the people of the state as well as neighbouring states of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kaduna.

Addressing journalists, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said one of the arrested bandits is a Nigerien who specialised in supplying sophisticated guns and ammunition to bandits.

He said the suspects, who specialise in high profile crimes ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, and homicide, have confessed to their crimes.





The arrested bandits have confessed that they were the ones who kidnapped a younger brother of a prominent politician in the state, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, and collected N20 million ransom.

They also confessed that they abducted the daughter of Engineer Shehu Aliyu Maradun where they collected N10 million.

Shehu explained that the arrest of the suspected bandits was achieved by operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau deployed to the state in collaboration with other operatives.

He maintained that the Police Command was currently working on the statements given by the suspects in order to make more arrests.