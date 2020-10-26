



The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested 51 suspected looters and recovered some stolen items at Jabi-Daki-biu, Idu industrial Estate Karim area.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ciroma explained that the operation that led to the arrest was necessitated by the looting and destruction of public and private warehouses in the territory by some suspected hoodlums.

”It is on record that in the last two weeks, the FCT and other parts of the federation have witnessed various forms of protest and demonstration under different guise.

”Some of which have taken different colouration and dimensions which has resulted into loss of lives, destruction of property and looting.





”In the bid to ensure the protection of lives and property within the territory, the command has arrested 51suspected looters and recovered looted items,” he said.

The commissioner of police warned people involved in all forms of criminality to desist from such acts, especially looting and vandalisation of public property in the FCT.

He said that the command would not condone acts capable of undermining the safety of lives and property of residents in the territory.

He said that in compliance with the directive by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, the command has deployed tactical strategies such as diligent motorised and foot patrols to curb crime in the FCT.

Ciroma also said that the command has also deployed personnel to secure key infrastructure in the territory in collaboration with sister security agencies and community stakeholders.

He appealed to residents to remain law abiding and calm.