



The Kano State Police Command said on Friday that it had arrested 34 suspected political thugs during the primary elections in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the police headquarters in Kano.

He said in continuation of raids of various criminal hideouts and blackspots as directed by the Commissioner of police, Rabiu Yusuf, the operatives of the command arrested the suspects on October 2 and October 5 during primary elections.

Majiya said of the 34 suspects arrested, 18 were screened and released unconditionally, while the remaining 16 would be investigated and charged to court.

He also said that among the suspects was one Bashir Gachi, identified as a wanted armed robber who had earlier fled the State.

The PPRO added that another 40 suspected political thugs were also identified through cameras at various locations and would be pursued and arrested in due course.

According to him, 50 sticks, 20 cutlasses, 16 swords and nine knives were recovered from the suspects.

He said that the command would continue to conduct such raids throughout the state in order to ensure a free and fair political process in the state, especially with the approach of political campaigns and the 2019 general elections.