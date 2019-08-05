<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have arrested dozens of people suspected to be cultists during a raid in Bariga area of Lagos.

Mr Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the arrests were made on Saturday last week.

“Operatives of Operation Crush from Eight Divisions in Area H Command Ogudu, acting upon credible Intelligence, raided a cultists’ hideout at Bariga.

“One Augustine Udih ‘m’ 39 years old of Kajora Street Bariga and 22 members of his gang were arrested,” he said.

The Police Command’s spokesman added, “They all confessed to be members of a deadly gang and cult group responsible for various killings and violent crimes in Bariga.

“Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to court.”

He explained that the raid was a follow-up operation carried out by the police on Wednesday last week during which a 20-year-old man and five others were arrested.

Elsewhere, men from the Anti Cultism Squad while on patrol arrested one Sulieman Afeez at Ajegunle with a locally made single barrel pistol with one live round of Cartridge.

The 32-year-old suspect who was apprehended on Saturday last week reportedly confessed to being a member of the ‘Aiye Confraternity’.

“His gang is responsible for series of violent crimes in Ajengule. Investigation is ongoing and efforts are emplaced to apprehend other members of his gang,” said Elkana who noted that the suspect would also be charged to court.

He revealed that two suspected cultists were arrested by men of Operation Crush at Owutu in Ikorodu area while engaging each other in a battle for supremacy.

According to the Command’s spokesman, one locally-made pistol was recovered from them while they have been charged to court.