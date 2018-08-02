Niger State police command has paraded eleven suspects for cattle rustling, armed robbery, abduction and other sundry crimes in the state.

The command’s police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Muhammad Dan-Inna Abubakar said the arrest was as a result of tactical deployment of operatives of the state police command in crime fighting.

He stated that it yielded result as it led to the apprehension of some notorious criminals terrorising Chanchaga, Bosso, Maitumbi, Paikoro and Gurara LGAs and their environs.

He stated that police detectives attached to SARS trailed and arrested a cattle rustling syndicate; Yakubu Umar, Idris Mohammed and Mohammed Kadiri with 14 cows, one (1) LAR rifle and 19 rounds of live ammunition recovered .

In the same vein, police detectives attached to Maitumbi Division trailed and arrested four armed robbery suspects namely; Lason Solomon, Bala Ayuba and Aliyu Abdullahi Yusuf

According to the PPRO police detectives attached to Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested one Shamsudeen Bashiru of Dawaki Angwan Jekada Suleja for abducting one Okudili Nwoke and Khadijat Araboma of Gwada, Shiroro LGA.

He stated that during Police investigation the suspect admitted to have taken the girls to Suleja on their own accord saying that it was not an abduction.