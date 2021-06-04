The Police Command in Enugu says operatives attached to `Operation Restore Peace’ have arrested 10 criminal suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and fighting in the state.

The operatives recovered two firearms, four live ammunition of .9mm calibre, one expended cartridge, two vehicles, one tricycle, one machete and other incriminating items.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the feat was in pursuance of `Operation Restore Peace’ mandates.

Ndukwe said, “On May 28 at about 7am, operatives attached to Nimbo Police Division in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested Nnamdi Okweli, 26; Victor Nwakor, 23 and Chisom Nwankpa, 22 for suspected kidnapping, while others escaped.

“Their arrest is sequel to the receipt of reports alleging that the trio and others at large are responsible for the kidnapping of farmers in the area. The suspects confessed to the crime, while discreet investigation is ongoing’’.

The police spokesman said that on May 26 at about 7.30am, the operatives attached to Ogui Police Division arrested Daniel Okoro, 21 and Nzekwe Michael, 24, while others escaped.

He said that the duo and others at large, operating in a yellow-coloured Daihatsu Hijet Commercial Mini Bus with registration number: ELU 366 XJ, were alleged to have robbed their victims of N200,000 at gunpoint on May 25.

Ndukwe said that the suspects confessed to the crime, while the said minibus was recovered. A manhunt had been launched to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang.





“In another development, acting on a distress call, operatives attached to Udenu Area Command in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 26 at 4.30am rescued and arrested two suspects from an angry mob in Eha-Alumona community in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“One locally-made chief revolver pistol with four rounds of .9mm calibre of live ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

“Their rescue and arrest is sequel to a report alleging that the duo and gang members at large robbed their victim on May 15 at 1am in Amundi Village of the same community,’’ he said.

He said that in yet another development, operatives attached to Enugu Area Command and law-abiding citizens, on May 23 by 9pm, arrested Abdul Ayuba, 20 and Sati Sampson, 25, both of New Artisan Market, Enugu.

The police spokesman said that the duo was arrested while fighting at the said location and upon a search conducted on them, one locally-made pistol with one expended cartridge was recovered.

Ndukwe said that all suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations on their matters are concluded.

He said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, had reassured the Command’s unwavering commitment to actualise the mandates of `Operation Restore Peace’.

“The commissioner has enjoined residents of the state to keep assisting the police with credible information required to further clamp down on criminal elements and stabilise security and order in the state,’’ he appealed.