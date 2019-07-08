<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have filed charges of assault against Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator seen on camera physically attacking a woman inside an adult store.

Mr Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, will be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Zuba, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told newsmen the police filed the charges after looking into Mr Abbo’s conduct in the viral video that was published on July 2.

The senator admitted on July 3 that he was the one in the video and apologised to the female victim and Nigerians, saying such violence should not define his longstanding conduct as a peaceful citizen.

It was not immediately clear whether the senator would plead guilty, but a police source told newsmen his recorded admission of wrongdoing apology would put him in an awkward situation in court.

A police source told newsmen Mr Abbo was being driven to court shortly before 12:00 p.m. for arraignment.

Court officials told newsmen the senator’s arraignment is on the list of cases to be heard today, but he had not arrived in court as of 12:10 p.m.