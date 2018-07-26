The 27 suspected electoral offenders arrested in Ekiti State in the recent election would be prosecuted, the state police command has said.

This is coming as the state Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that his government has no reason to fail the people of the state in view of his experience as a former governor of the state.

The 27 suspects were arrested for alleged various offences during the July 14 governorship election in the state.

They are presently being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, said the Legal Department in the command had perfected the charges against the suspects, adding also that their cases have been mentioned in court.

Ahmed, who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, revealed that the culprits were charged with conspiracy, disruption of public peace, unlawful gathering and conduct likely to cause disruption of electoral process.

“We are going to prosecute them diligently. We are going to work with INEC in this regard. Election is a very serious issue in the life of a country that must be taken with seriousness. Our duty as a security agency is to ensure that the votes of the electorate count and that was what we did in Ekiti State election and that we shall continue to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fayemi has declared that his government has no reason to fail the people of the state in view of his deep knowledge of the state as a former governor.

Fayemi also expressed the fear about the possibility of the Debt Management Office (DMO) under-declaring the state’s debt under Governor Ayodele Fayose, saying he would probe into the issue to be able to get first hand information about the state’s fiscal strength to guide him when he assumes office.

He spoke yesterday after inaugurating the Kayode Fayemi / APC Governorship Transition Committee, headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi in Ado Ekiti.

The 32-member committee is to interface with the present Government and dialogue with other interest groups on how his government can hit the ground running when inaugurated on October 16.