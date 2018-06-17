No fewer than twenty persons have been confirmed killed after an explosion in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosion is suspected to as a result of an attack by suicide bombers.

Villagers in Abachari town were observing the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations when the explosion occurred on Saturday evening.

The attack was confirmed by Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu.

“Around 20:25 a loud explosion was heard around Damboa/Chibok road. The DPO mobilised with our men from the SARS and civilian JTF to the scene and found twenty people dead and 48 others injured,” Chukwu said.

The injured persons were rushed to Damboa General hospital while some others were conveyed to the Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri for specialists’ attention.

The Commissioner of Police says the number is on the high side because most of the victims were returning from celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday when the attackers struck in the evening.

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, dispelled rumours suggesting that the explosion was from military artilleries.

The Theatre Commander said six suicide bombers were responsible for the explosion.

He, however, assured that the troops are on the ground to stabilise the affected area and forestall any further untoward occurrence.

According to NEMA, twelve out of the injured are in critical conditions and the UN OCHA is organising a chopper to evacuate them to Maiduguri.