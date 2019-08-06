<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Managing Director of Polaris Bank Mr Tokunbo Abiru, has charged the bank’s newly hired employees on the need to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities as a key ingredient for a successful banking career.

Abiru gave the charge at the weekend in Lagos while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT).

Addressing the new staff who were enrolled through the bank’s graduate trainee program, Abiru counselled that upholding professionalism in their respective assignments is the route to contributing to national development through their banking career.

“You have been trained to be professionals and leaders who will make the difference in whatever area of the bank you are deployed to. You are undergoing today’s graduation not because we sought to do you a favour, but because you emerged successful from among thousands of Nigerians that sat for the same examination. The bank places a high premium on staff training and manpower development as a way of building an informed and competent workforce to enable the employees excel in their assigned tasks.

The Polaris Bank boss advised the new management trainees to be innovative, saying “given the knowledge and experience of the resource persons that you interacted with during this last few weeks, I’m assured that you have acquired positive learnings and memories that would create the foundation of the career that you are about to start.”

Abiru added that the future of work is changing because “we live in a fast-paced era, the bank of the future is, therefore, one that harmonises the strength of its traditional background and combines it with the customer-centric model of the new players; it is one that shifts its focus from trading and wholesale banking to retail banking as this has proven to reduce costs.”