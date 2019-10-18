<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Thursday, announced that Poland had offered to support Nigeria in preserving the nation’s cultural artifacts and monuments.

According to a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of The Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed made the announcement in Abuja when he received the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joan Magdalene Tarnawska.

“The highlight of our discussion this morning is Her Excellency’s offer that Poland is willing to assist Nigeria in giving us the technology to preserve some of our artifacts and our monuments and we are looking forward to the formal proposal from Poland because this is one area where I think there can be mutually-beneficial relationship,” he said.

Mohammed said many of the nation’s artifacts and monuments needed to be restored and preserved, just like many historical pictures.

He expressed delight at the ambassador’s interest in Nigeria’s culture and tourist sites which, he said, has motivated her to embark on a tour of such sites.

“Her Excellency is quite passionate about Nigeria’s culture and she is looking forward to visiting many of our tourist sites. She knows many of them by name but she’s not been there,” the minister said.