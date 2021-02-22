



Mrs Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General, United Nations (UN) has pledged the support of the global body to Nigeria’s digital economy sector.

Mohammed’s pledge was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Uwa Suleiman, the Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami on Monday in Abuja.

Mohammed, who spoke during a visit to the Minister, said technology was the lifeline of other sectors from education to medical and financial services.

While urging the Federal Government to invest in technology, she said “a lot of what the economy would see in the coming years will be determined by what we do now, in terms of investments.”

She, however, noted with deep satisfaction the proactive and result-oriented leadership style of the minister, which had resulted in the quantum leap recorded in the nation’s economy.

Mohammed praised the National Digital Economy Policy, which she emphasised was incredibly important within the framework of the 2030 agenda on the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

“With the exemplary leadership, we have in the sector, right now, the government should really prioritise investments in the sector.





“The United Nations really supports this sector and its leadership, to make sure that you are a big part of the success of Nigeria’s growth and development.

“Technology is what will bring efficiency and connectivity in all aspects of life and especially in the green transitions,” she said.

Responding, the statement said Pantami expressed belief that the most recent figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had put the sector ahead of others.

The minister said that the NBS had 14.7 per cent growth within the first quarter of 2020 was a clear indication that the sector was indeed advancing.

“This also indicates a 13 per cent growth within the year under review,” he said.

Pantami commended President Muhammad Buhari for his efforts at diversifying the economy through various enabling policies and for making the sector a priority as the benefits are already manifesting.

He also expressed his gratitude to the UN for its support through partnerships and collaborations with organisations under the global body.

The minister noted that more could be done in bridging the digital divide especially in the area of capacity building.