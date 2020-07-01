



Some youths in Plateau on Wednesday identified peer influence and lack of self control as reason for young people engaging in internet crimes.

Speaking to newsmen in Jos, some youths said that cybercrimes was fast becoming a pandemic that should be contained.

James Balogun, a student, said that most youths indulge in cybercrimes because they do not have self control and a mind of their own.

“Most youths are not emotionally balanced and are not mindful of their decisions and so they basically think hacking is a game and not a crime, ” said Balogun.

Aisha Haruna, another student said that cybercrime might be as a result of peer pressure as most of them go into it as result of bad influences.

Gbenga Williams, an applicant, said that even though he has a graduate, there are temptations.

“Some of these youths are forced into it , it is really not easy to be jobless but rather than indulging in cybercrime I advise they do other legitimate jobs, ” said Williams.





Mrs Ada Ogonna, a parent said that the anonymity element in some on line platforms had made very easy for youths to indulge in cyber fraud because their true identify would be hidden.

“These youths feel very secure when they know their true identify will not be revealed, sometimes they interact n carry out transactions with fake identify even with their parents, “said Ogonna.

Mr Evans Pam, a parent, said that moral values had decayed in our society as many youths are looking for easy way out not minding consequences.

Ogigi Ndam, another student blamed unchecked technology saying that there were platforms online that tutored hacking.

“Many of our youths are emulating their role models in cybercrimes and they celebrate him, some even said he is intelligent to have defrauded many.

”Grievous punishment should be meted out to youths caught in cybercrimes so that others would desist from it, ” Ndam said