Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos (PLASU), Prof. Yohanna Izam has applauded Governor Simon Lalong for facilitating N3 billion Federal Government high impact intervention into the Institution.

He noted that the governor also approved the released of funds for the accreditation of 15 programmes in the University to meet up with global academic practices.

Prof. Izam disclosed this yesterday during the maiden Alumni Award and dinner of the University, where an award of Excellence was presented to Governor Simon Lalong by the University for approving the returned of Academic activities on assumption of office which was suspended by his predecessor, Jonah David Jang.

“We are glad that Governor Simon Lalong has facilitated the Federal Government intervention of N3 billion high impact intervention into the University. He also approved the released of funds for the accreditation of 15 programmes in the Institution.”

He said Lalong has supported the growth and development of the University both physically and academically which has earned the Institution global recognition.

The Vice Chancellor explained other reasons for honouring the Governor includes, “approval of funds for the stockpiling of the library with books and computers.





“As well as the approval of funds for the hosting of the first and second combined convocation; approved the engagement of more staff to improved both academic and non academic activities in the University”.

Governor Lalong, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Kak’mina Goteng said the rescue administration will continue to work tirelessly in securing the University and attracting various interventions aside state’s efforts for optimal growth of the Institution.

He called on the Federal Government, organizations both local and international as well as individuals to support the University to meet up with the dreams of the founding fathers.

The pioneer Vice Chancellor of the State University, Prof. John Wade was awarded with Excellence Leadership award; Prof. Ochepa Onazi was also honoured with the award of Excellent Achievement for his many seminal contributions as Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Plateau State University Bokkos.

Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Muhammadu Jega was also awarded for Excellence in Leadership due to his commitment to inspiring a culture of excellence in Leadership and administration as Pro-chancellor of the University among others.