The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Friday opened bid for the award of contracts for the execution of 130 projects accross the 17 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Jos, Chiarman of the board, Prof. Mathew Sule, said the projects were part of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) projects for 2013 4th quarter normal intervention projects.

Represented by Mrs Sarah Ramadan, Permanent member 1 in the board, Sule said the projects consist of 74 Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines, 34 renovations and 22 construction of block of classrooms.

According to the Chiarman, the bid opening exercise aimed at ensuring due process and transparency in the award of contracts.

“This exercise is to ensure transparency and due process is followed in the award of the contracts by SUBEB.

“Today we are bidding for 130 projects and this include 74 VIP latrines, 34 renovations and 22 construction of block of classrooms.

“These projects which is part of the 2013 4th quarter of UBEC normal intervention will be executed in various public primaries schools across the 17 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Sule urged contractors who would be successful, to execute the project according to specifications, adding that the board would not hesitate to sanction erring ones.





He further warned contactors to desist from executing shaddy and substandard projects, insisting that government want value for its money, hence would not tolerate any act indiscipline from contractors.

“Successful contractors should note that they must execute these projects according to specification. Don’t do anything outside the specification.

“Some contractors have failed us in the past, but we are happy that a lot have also made us proud

“So, government and indeed the board will not tolerate and accept substandard job from any contractor, because it want value for its money.

“We will not think twice before revoking contracts that we think the contractors are not performing,” he added.

The chairman called on community members where these projects are domiciled, to cooperate with the contractors to ensure smooth execution and completion of the projects.

Speaking at the event, Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, warned successful contractors against absconding from sites.

Representated by Mr Gideon Azi, Ahmadu alo advised contractors to adhere strictly to the procurement law of the state, adding that anything short of that would attract stiff sanction.

“Contractors must be diligent in carrying out these contracts and the procurement law of the state must also be followed.

“Failure to adhere to the laid procedures will attract the full wrath of the law,” he warned.