



The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the onslaught on miners in Kuru, Plateau State, in which eight of the miners were killed by the assailants, describing it as brutal.

This is even as the victims have been given mass burial amidst wailing by their loved ones.

While empathising with the families and the immediate Kuru community over this unwarranted attack on peace-loving and hardworking citizens struggling to make a living, Gyang laments that: “The persons responsible for the repeated ambush and killing of persons going about their lawful quest for livelihood are not unknown to security agencies.

“It is sad therefore that people in Plateau North are repeatedly being hunted, ambushed and killed without any decisive action.”





The lawmaker charged the government through the security agencies to rise and take full responsibility for the safety and protection of law-abiding citizens from terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen across the nation.

The eight victims, newsmen gathered, were three women and five men, and have been buried in mass grave.

A leader of the community attacked, Mr. Choji Dung, said at the burial that the gunmen were herders, who ambushed the miners and shot at them randomly, adding that scores of the miners survived with gunshots injuries, while one person was beheaded.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, A.S Tafida, said the police have commenced a manhunt on the criminals, reassuring the people that they won’t escape arrest.