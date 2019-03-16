



Mr Samuel Aguda has been appointed as the Controller in-charge of Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS).

DSP Luka Ayedoo, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), announced this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

Aguda replaces Mr Daniel Odharo, who has been deployed to the Zone ‘E’ Headquarters of the Service, Owerri.

According to PRO, Odharo, erstwhile controller, served in the command for 13 months

Aguda who hails from Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Bsc) in Psychology from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife.

Until his deployment to Plateau, Aguda was controller in-charge of Administration at its Zone ‘F’ Headquarters, Ibadan.

He said the new controller had also served as head of Sagamu,Wamba and Mubi Prisons in Ogun, Nasarawa and Adamawa states.

He added that Aguda was one time in-charge of Operations and Administration in the FCT and Ekiti State Commands.

Aguda has since assumed duty at the command.