



The Plateau chapter of the National Union of Teachers has decried the acute shortage of teachers in primary schools located in rural areas, and urged government to take urgent steps to check the trend.

Ayuba Gana, its chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos that some schools had “only one or two teachers”, saying that the situation was impeding the quest for quality education in the hinterlands.

Gana said: “Not long ago, we went to Garram District in Kanke Local Government Area and found that some schools have either one or two teachers.

“It may be because of the topography of the area, but that should not be an excuse since teachers’ appointment letters specifically made it clear that they can be posted to any part of the state.”

The chairman said that the shortage of teachers was affecting efforts to make quality education accessible to the rural children to enable them break the shackles of poverty most evident in such environment.

He said: “These children and their parents have strong faith that education will open doors to a better life. We should not destroy that faith.”

Gana alleged that nepotism was impeding the even distribution of teachers, regretting that most teachers prefer to work in the urban areas.

He said: “The duties of the Local Government Education Secretaries are interrupted in the distribution of teachers; they receive directives to retain ‘favoured’ teachers in urban areas even when these schools are overstaffed.”

Gana also decried the inadequate furniture in rural schools, saying that most pupils sit on stones, making it difficult for them to write in their notebooks.

He called on the state government to address the situation and also consider extending the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, to address the shortage of teachers in rural areas.

Gana thanked the Plateau government for approving the employment of 4,850 ad hoc teachers, saying that the step would address the shortage of teachers in the state.