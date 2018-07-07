The chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Plateau State chapter, Dr Titus Dajel, has tasked the federal government to immediately set up a mental health centre in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, to assess victims of the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in the state.

According to him, setting up of the mental structures in the state will help to address the mental health challenges caused by the crisis.

Dr Dajel made the call at one of the IDP camps at COCIN Church Heipang, in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, were they commenced free medical services to over 3,000 internally displaced persons at the camp who are mostly women and children.

The association also donated relief materials which included foodstuff, clothing and toiletries, to the IDPs.

The chairman said the health clinic was aimed at providing an organised health care services to those in the camps devoid of quarks. He expressed worry over the consequences of such crisis especially as it affects the health sector.

He however assured that doctors were on ground to attend to the immediate needs of the people living in the camps while stressing that subsequently, more doctors will come around until all the people leave the camp.

Over 3000 internally displaced persons are taking refuge at the COCIN Church Heipang. Most of them, women and children.