The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau Council, has urged Nigerian women to shun sentiments and unite in order to achieve the 35 per cent affirmation in politics and equality.

The Chairman of the union, Mr Eugene Manji, made the call on Thursday in Jos at an International Women’s Day event organised by the Women Committee of the council.

Manji said there was a need for more women representation in politics, adding that if women did not join politics their voices could not be heard.

“Women can only be heard and can only make contributions politically when they are directly involved in politics,” he said.





Also speaking at the event, Ms Yvonne Jack, said Nigeria currently had only 10 per cent of government positions held by women in spite of the fact that women were vital to policymaking and peace building.

Jack, therefore, urged women to engage in activism so that their voices and participation could be seen and heard.

She said that women protests against injustices and lobbying for inclusion must also be stepped up to increase their visibility and confidence.

She enjoined women to unite in order to break the circles of inequality.

“Women need to change the narratives that are unfavourable to them, especially as they concern our customs and traditions such as women not being eligible to inherit landed properties,” the speaker said.