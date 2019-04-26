<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau Council, has elected new officials to run its affairs for the next four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that eight positions were up for grabs, but with only the seat of the chairman in contention as contenders of the other seven positions were unopposed.

NAN also reports that Mr Eugene Manji, of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employee (AUPCTRE), defeated his two opponents to emerge as the new chairman.

Manji polled 221 votes to defeat Francis Izang of Radio Television and Theatre Workers Union (RATTAWU), the current Treasurer, who scored 151 votes.

Mr Loknan Samson of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), come third with 34 votes.

A total of 407 delegates participated in the elections with 406 valid votes and one invalid.

Mr Sunday Akinfolarin was elected 1st Vice Chairman, while Samson Mafuyai retained his position as the second Vice Chairman.

Others included John Shirbe, Treasurer, Ayuba Gana, Auditor I, Yashua Mohammed, Auditor II, Catherine Dung, Ex-Officio I and Nelly James as Ex-Officio II.

Mr Samson Ugwoke, National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities(SSANU), who conducted the election, described it as peaceful. He immediately swore in the officials of the council.

Manji, in an acceptance speech, promised to carry everyone, along including those that contested against him.

“We will protect all workers and be the voice of the voiceless. NLC is a movement; we shall keep the spirit together and move together.

“We need your prayers and support because without that, we will not succeed.