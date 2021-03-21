



The new Long Kwo, traditional ruler of Kwande Chiefdom, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, has assured the people he will ensure unity and all inclusiveness of the people for accelerated development of the Chiefdom.

Attahiru gave the assurance when one of the contestants to the throne, Miskoom Larry Bawa, paid him a congratulatory visit at his residence in Jos.

The new Long Kwo, who described the contest as a brotherly affair, enjoined all citizens of the chiefdom to support all efforts geared towards the unity and progress of the area.

He appreciated the visit of Bawa, saying it had strengthened his resolve to take the chiefdom to enviable heights.

Bawa, in his remarks, assured the new Long Kwo of his loyalty, moral and financial support, adding that his doors were wide open anytime his services were required.





“Your Highness, please do not hesitate to call on me anytime on areas you need my support towards the development of Kwo Chiefdom” Bawa said.

He urged the new traditional ruler to carry all, including those who contested the coveted stool with him, along during his reign.

Bawa wished Attahiru a successful tenure and prayed God to protect, guide and give him the wisdom to rule the people peacefully.

Newsmen report that the new Paramount ruler emerged the 27th Long Kwo, following a selection conducted on March 18, 2021, and the confirmation and subsequent announcement by the Plateau Government.

The seat of Long Kwo, of 2nd class status, became vacant in July 1988 following the transition to glory of late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.